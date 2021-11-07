Ezekiel Elliott returns to game, but isn’t 100 percent in Week 9 vs. Broncos

UPDATE: Elliott appears to not be at full health. We’ll keep you updated.

A 21-yard catch for Ezekiel Elliott on his first play back, but he doesn't look right. Laboring. Lacking usual fluidity. Now back standing on sideline. https://t.co/7CiPby12W2 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 7, 2021

UPDATE: Elliott returns to the game on their next drive, as the Cowboys trail 16-0 with two minutes until half.

UPDATE: Elliott had his helmet on and was standing at the ready on the sideline, but Tony Pollard was in the game and the Cowboys went three and out. At this point I’d assume Elliott will return, but it hasn’t happened just yet.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott limped off the field after coming up short of a first down. He is on the bench and had trainers wrap his knee, but he never went into the medical tent. We would expect him to come back on the next possession, but he is hurting and we’ll keep an eye on his touches moving forward.