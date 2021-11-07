 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ezekiel Elliott returns to game, but isn’t 100 percent in Week 9 vs. Broncos

Ezekiel Elliott suffered a knee injury in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

UPDATE: Elliott appears to not be at full health. We’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: Elliott returns to the game on their next drive, as the Cowboys trail 16-0 with two minutes until half.

UPDATE: Elliott had his helmet on and was standing at the ready on the sideline, but Tony Pollard was in the game and the Cowboys went three and out. At this point I’d assume Elliott will return, but it hasn’t happened just yet.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott limped off the field after coming up short of a first down. He is on the bench and had trainers wrap his knee, but he never went into the medical tent. We would expect him to come back on the next possession, but he is hurting and we’ll keep an eye on his touches moving forward.

