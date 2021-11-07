 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle injury in Week 9 vs. Bills, returns to game

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffered ankle injury in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Updated
Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Update: Lawrence has returned to the ballgame. Crisis averted for Jacksonville.

Update: Lawrence has returned to the sidelines with his helmet and is testing that injured ankle out.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has exited their Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a right ankle injury and is questionable to return. The No. 1 overall pick was accidently rolled up by one of his linemen and was seen immediately grabbing his right ankle.

The rookie was seen being helped off the field and into the locker room after not being able to put weight on his ankle. Backup QB CJ Beathard is in for the Jags.

Jaguars fans are holding their breathe as losing their prized rookie franchise quarterback to an injury would be disastrous, especially considering that they’re actually hanging with arguably the AFC’s top team on Sunday. Lawrence was having an efficient day before his exit, completing 11 of 15 passes for 80 yards. The rookie entered Sunday having thrown eight touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season.

