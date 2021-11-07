Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle injury in Week 9 vs. Bills, returns to game

Update: Lawrence has returned to the ballgame. Crisis averted for Jacksonville.

Update: Lawrence has returned to the sidelines with his helmet and is testing that injured ankle out.

QB Trevor Lawrence back on sidelines with helmet... #Jaguars Running on sideline — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) November 7, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has exited their Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a right ankle injury and is questionable to return. The No. 1 overall pick was accidently rolled up by one of his linemen and was seen immediately grabbing his right ankle.

The rookie was seen being helped off the field and into the locker room after not being able to put weight on his ankle. Backup QB CJ Beathard is in for the Jags.

Trevor Lawrence stepped on by his own lineman pic.twitter.com/jl0q3BEe4K — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 7, 2021

Jaguars fans are holding their breathe as losing their prized rookie franchise quarterback to an injury would be disastrous, especially considering that they’re actually hanging with arguably the AFC’s top team on Sunday. Lawrence was having an efficient day before his exit, completing 11 of 15 passes for 80 yards. The rookie entered Sunday having thrown eight touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season.