Raiders RB Josh Jacobs in and out of game with foot injury in Week 9 vs. Giants

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs suffered an injury in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Update: Jacobs is back in the game in the fourth quarter, as he tries to play through his injury.

Update: Jacobs has exited the contest once again and is being evaluated on the sidelines. The dynamic Raiders running back has been clearly banged up throughout the second half, so we’ll see if he can once again return to the action.

Jacobs has been an effective weapon this afternoon as Las Vegas finds themselves in a dogfight against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. He has 12 carries for 74 yards on the ground and has caught all three of his targets for 16 receiving yards on the afternoon. We’ll see if he can get back in on the action.

Update: It must’ve been a small stinger as Jacobs has re-entered the contest.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has exited the third quarter of their Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants with an injury. He was seen entering the medical tent on the sideline.

