Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam questionable to return in Week 9 vs. Cowboys with knee injury

The Denver Broncos are surprising the league with a great performance in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys but might have some issues at the tight end position going forward. Albert Okweugbunam, who was questionable coming into the contest with a knee problem, appeared to aggravate his injury during the contest. He’s officially questionable to return.

Fantasy managers may have rolled with Okweugbunam in relief of Noah Fant, who is out due to COVID. This will be a tough blow if the tight end does not return to the contest, as he had four catches for 25 yards and looked involved in the offense. The Broncos might be running the ball more with a big lead, so there likely weren’t going to be too many more chances for Okweugbunam to rack up more points. It’s still an unfortunate break for fantasy managers at a tough position to get right.