Damien Harris suffers head injury in Week 9 vs. Bengals

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was forced from the game with a head injury. Harris left midway through the fourth-quarter and didn’t return in a 24-6 win for his team. His running mate in this game, Rhamondre Stevenson, also left this game with a head injury. In the end, Brandon Bolden was the lead and only back remaining.

Harris ran the ball 15 times for 30 yards and a touchdown, while Stevenson had 10 carries for 62 yards and caught two passes for 44 more yards. The Patriots host the Cleveland Browns next week and if both Stevenson and Harris are in the concussion protocol, they will be iffy for that game. Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor would be the healthiest backs at practice for Week 10.