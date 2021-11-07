Bills RB Zack Moss OUT with concussion in Week 9 vs. Jaguars

UPDATE: Moss has been downgraded to out with a concussion. Devin Singletary will continue to be the lead back for the Bills.

The Buffalo Bills are in a surprisingly tight contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, and now might be without their running back. Zack Moss, who has emerged as Buffalo’s more promising runner over the last few weeks, went to the locker room.

It’s not entirely clear what the injury was initially, but Moss going to the locker room is not a good sign for Bills fans and fantasy managers. The Bills say he’s being evaluated for a head injury.

Injury Update: Zack Moss is being evaluated for a head injury. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 7, 2021

The running back had three carries for six yards in this game, so his efficiency was certainly not at its peak in this contest. The Bills are locked into a 6-6 contest somehow, so Moss would’ve been a nice player to have down the stretch in a close game. The Bills will now turn to Devin Singletary as the primary running back, and we’ll see if he can establish himself as the lead guy for the position.