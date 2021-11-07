Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers calf cramp in Week 9 vs. Cowboys

Update: Patrick is dealing with apparent cramps.

Cowboys radio reports that Tim Patrick has a cramp in his left calf. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 7, 2021

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has suffered a calf injury in the team’s Week 9 matchup at the Dallas Cowboys. The wideout was down on the Cowboys’ sideline but was able to walk off on his own.

Patrick had been having a solid afternoon as the Broncos have surprisingly taken it to the Cowboys on the road in Arlington. He’s been explosive, catching four of five targets for 85 yards and a touchdown as the team holds onto a three-score lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The fourth-year wideout with the Broncos is on pace for a career year in the Mile High City as he entered Sunday’s contest having 30 of 42 targets for 424 yards and three touchdowns. We’ll see if he can get back into the contest to help close things out for the Broncos. If it’s just cramping, he should be able to.