Brandon Aiyuk shaken up on sideline in Week 9 vs. Cardinals, returns to game

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has been phenomenal in the team’s Week 9 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, especially given his relative lack of playing time in previous weeks. That being said, Aiyuk went down on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the contest. The receiver eventually came back in the game.

The receiver had six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting the contest. The 49ers were being shut out for most of the game to the Cardinals, but have managed to get a few scores. They’re still trailing by 17 points and given Arizona’s injuries to Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Chase Edmonds, that deficit doesn’t look great. We’ll see if Aiyuk is able to return to the contest but it is a welcome sight for fantasy managers who were wondering if they’d be able to use the receiver at any point this season in lineups.