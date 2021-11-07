Jonnu Smith suffers shoulder injury in Week 9 vs. Panthers

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith is questionable to return to Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, per Jim McBride.

The veteran tight end has not been much of a factor in today’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Smith only has one reception (two targets) for four yards and a four-yard rushing attempt. This season, the 26-year-old tight end has 20 receptions (32 targets) for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Smith signed a multi-year deal in free agency with New England Patriots, along with Hunter Henry. However, between the two tight ends, Henry has been the most impactful player and established his role as a red zone presence. The 26-year-old Henry scored a touchdown in Sunday’s game and had two receptions (three targets) for 19 yards. Heading into Week 9, Henry scored at least one touchdown in four out of the Patriots’ last five games. He also has 25 receptions (35 targets) for 297 yards.