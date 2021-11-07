 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson questionable to return in Week 9 vs. Panthers with head injury

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a head injury in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson runs as Carolina Panthers safety Sean Chandler defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are dominating Sam Darnold in their Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, although they will likely be without the services of running back Rhamondre Stevenson for the rest of the game. The running back got kicked in the head on his last run and is questionable to return with a head injury.

It’s tough to see Stevenson returning to this game given the score and the nature of the injury. The Patriots are likely going to chew up clock with Damien Harris for the rest of this game. Stevenson had 10 carries for 62 yards, so he was significantly involved in this backfield. That’s a good sign for fantasy managers going forward, although they’ll be disappointed to see the running back get hurt in the middle of the game where the script was in his favor to rack up more points. Expect Harris to get a bulk of the work if Stevenson doesn’t return.

