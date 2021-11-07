Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson questionable to return in Week 9 vs. Panthers with head injury

The New England Patriots are dominating Sam Darnold in their Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, although they will likely be without the services of running back Rhamondre Stevenson for the rest of the game. The running back got kicked in the head on his last run and is questionable to return with a head injury.

It’s tough to see Stevenson returning to this game given the score and the nature of the injury. The Patriots are likely going to chew up clock with Damien Harris for the rest of this game. Stevenson had 10 carries for 62 yards, so he was significantly involved in this backfield. That’s a good sign for fantasy managers going forward, although they’ll be disappointed to see the running back get hurt in the middle of the game where the script was in his favor to rack up more points. Expect Harris to get a bulk of the work if Stevenson doesn’t return.