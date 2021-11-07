Giants RB Devontae Booker suffers hip injury in Week 9 vs. Raiders, questionable to return

New York Giants running back Devontae Booker has exited the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with a hip injury. The tailback is questionable to return.

His injury late in the game is unfortunate given the afternoon that he was having. Booker had 21 carries for 99 rushing yards and had also caught three receptions for 23 receiving yards. The fourth-year back has been the acting RB1 in New York for several weeks now with star running back Saquon Barkley sidelined with injury. Barkley was thought to be potentially making his return this week, but was briefly on the COVID list and had to test negative.

Booker entered today’s game with 216 yards and two touchdowns in seven games of action throughout the season. The Giants are clinging onto a touchdown-lead late against Las Vegas, so his services certainly could ‘ve been used to close this thing out.