Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds limps off in Week 9 vs. 49ers with ankle injury, questionable to return

Update: Edmonds is officially questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury.

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with the injury bug against the San Francisco 49ers, and it may have now hit their starting running back. Arizona saw running back Chase Edmonds limp off the field with an apparent ankle injury. The Cardinals were already without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for this game, so Edmonds leaving the field has some extra sting.

Chase Edmonds just squatted down and held his left ankle as a trainer talked to him. Now Edmonds is limping off the field. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 7, 2021

Edmonds has been Arizona’s primary running back between the 20s, while James Conner handles more of the redzone work. Edmonds did get his first rushing touchdown of the season last week against the Packers, so there was a chance he’d be more involved in that area of the field. With Edmonds out for now, it looks like Conner will take on a majority of the carries out of the backfield. The 49ers defense will have one less weapon to deal with this afternoon, assuming Edmonds ultimately gets ruled out of the contest.