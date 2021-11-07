NYC Marathon 2021: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The New York City Marathon is back! The race was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the largest marathon in the world returns for the 2021 race.

Start time

The event is taking place on Sunday, November 7 and gets underway at 8 a.m. ET in Staten Island. The professional wheelchair division gets the race started at the top of the hour. They’re followed by the handcycle Category and Select athletes with disabilities at 8:22. The professional women’s open division starts at 8:40 and then the professional men’s open division gets going at 9:05 a.m. Once the pros are gone, five waves get started from 9:10 a.m. until noon.

How to watch

If you’re not participating in the race, there will be numerous options for watching some of the world class athletes — and some maybe not so world class athletes — run through New York City.

Local viewers will be able to watch the race on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with pre-race coverage from Fort Wadsworth beginning at 7:00 a.m. Live streaming will be available on the ABC App and ABC7NY.com from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST.

If you are not local to NYC, ESPN will provide coverage of the race. ESPN2, WatchESPN, and the ESPN App will have live coverage from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ESPN3, the ESPN app, and WatchESPN will have pre-race coverage starting at 7 a.m. and then coverage of the race the rest of the daty. There will be live coverage until 1:30 p.m. and then ESPN3 will have a view of the finish line from until 4:30 p.m. The broadcast will also be available live in Spanish on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Course map

The race gets started in Staten Island and finishes on the south end of Central Park. After starting on Staten Island, it runs north through Brooklyn and Queens. It then crosses the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan, turns north toward the Bronx, then comes south on Fifth Avenue until it turns into Central Park.

You can view a full map in this PDF.

Who won the last race?

Kenya swept the top two spots in both the men’s and women’s races while Ethiopia claimed third in both races. Geoffrey Kamworor won the men’s race with a time of 2:08:13, edging out Albert Korir by 23 seconds. Girma Bejele Gebre finished two seconds behind Korir to finish third. Jared Ward was the highest finishing American, crossing the finish line with a time of 2:10:45 and in sixth place overall.

Joyciline Jepkosgei won the women’s race with a time of 2:22:38. Mary Keitany finished second with a time of 2:23:32, 54 seconds back of the winner. Ruti Aga finished third with a time of 2:25:51. Des Linden edged out Kellyn Taylor for top-finish American, with a time of 2:26:46. Linden and Taylor finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively, with Taylor six seconds back.

Race favorites

We don’t have odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there is still plenty of discussion about who could win Sunday’s race. Runners World and Let’s Run break down the big-name pros entered in the race. Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir is a likely favorite in the women’s race. Kenenisa Bekele, described by Let’s Run as “the greatest distance runner of all time,” could be racing in the US for the final time. Men’s Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge will not race, but silver medalist Abdi Nageeye will be in the field.