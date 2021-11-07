Opening Week 10 Ravens vs. Dolphins odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Ravens enter this game at 6-2 after an overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings last week. The Dolphins held on for a win against the Houston Texans and are hoping that Tua Tagovailoa’s newest finger injury doesn’t sideline him too long.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Ravens-Dolphins Week 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Ravens -7

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Ravens -335, Dolphins +260

Opening point spread: Ravens -6.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: BAL -7

The AFC North is a mess right now, but the Ravens are finding ways to win thanks largely in part to the rocket launcher that is Justin Tucker’s right leg. The Dolphins are coming off their first win since Week 1 and are now on a short week. The Ravens are in a better position to win this game and I think they are frankly the more talented team. I like them to cover although that extra half point on re-opening is not ideal.

