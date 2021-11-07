Opening Week 10 Falcons vs. Cowboys odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Falcons are coming off a win against their divisional rival New Orleans Saints and find themselves at 4-4. The Cowboys struggled to get their offense going against the Denver Broncos and just didn’t look like themselves as they took their first loss since Week 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Falcons-Cowboys Week 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -9

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Cowboys -410, Falcons +310

Opening point spread: Cowboys -9.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Early pick: DAL -9

Hopefully, the Cowboys' performance is just chopped up to Prescott not being 100%, but it is concerning that they couldn’t figure out a Broncos defense that was sans Von Miller. The Falcons played a great game against the Saints, but I don’t think they have the same success against the Cowboys' defense. And even if they do, I think the Cowboys are going to rest up and their offense is going to look like it normally does which spells bad news for the Falcons.

