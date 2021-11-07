Opening Week 10 Jaguars vs. Colts odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Jaguars pulled off the upset of the year so far taking down the Buffalo Bills and I’m not sure they will be able to top that this season. The Colts' offense came alive last Thursday as Carson Wentz and company put up 45 points on the New York Jets.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Jaguars-ColtsWeek 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Colts -10.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Colts -590, Jaguars +425

Opening point spread: Colts -10.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: JAX +10.5

Look what the Jaguars have done to me. They got me to believe that they could do this. Between their defense proving who the real Josh Allen is and their offense missing arguably their best player, I think they could cover this spread. Jonathan Taylor is going to be the workhorse of this offense, but the Colts still don’t give it to him as much as they should as crazy as that sounds. I think Wentz shoulders more of the offense than he should in this one and the Jaguars hang around within double-digits riding the high from this week.

