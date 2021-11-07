Opening Week 10 Browns vs. Patriots odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. E on Sunday.

The Browns don’t seem like they are going to be missing Odell Beckham Jr. much as they put up 41 points on their AFC rival Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots came out on top and completely exposed Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers in the Stephon Gilmore revenge game, even though Gilmore did have an interception for good measure.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Browns-Patriots Week 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Patriots -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Both -110

Opening point spread: Patriots -3

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: CLE +2.5

No OBJ? No problem. Quarterback Baker Mayfield looked basically the best he has looked all year and Nick Chubb reminded everyone that he is a problem you have to address on defense. The Patriots' defense had a field day this week, but the Browns seem like they are firing on all cylinders. The Browns played a complete game this week and I think they repeat that performance next week for a win.

