Opening Week 10 Bills vs. Jets odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bills were shocked by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and are going to be looking to rebound. The Jets saw quarterback prodigy Mike White go down to injury and lost to the Indianapolis Colts 45-30.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bills-Jets Week 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bills -13

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bills -650, Jets +460

Opening point spread: Bills -13.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Early pick: BUF -13

Now, if Mike White is active, Jets by 90. Sarcasm aside, the Bills have to have a rebound game this week. They had a decent performance from star receiver Stefon Diggs, but that is basically it. Kudos to the Jaguars defense for stepping up, but this causes worry with the Bills offense. The Bills were assumed to be waltzing to the AFC championship, but they are going to have to get back on track in this game. Two touchdowns is a steep spread for a team that lost to the Jaguars, but I think they bounce back and cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.