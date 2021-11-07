Opening Week 10 Lions vs. Steelers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Lions should come into this one well-rested off their bye and are looking to get into the win column for the first time this season. The Steelers take on the Chicago Bears for Week 9’s Monday Night Football game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Lions-Steelers Week 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Steelers -9

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Steelers -425, Lions +320

Opening point spread: Steelers -9.5

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Steelers -425, Lions +320

Early pick: Lions +9

Pittsburgh is the better team, but the Steelers have struggled to put away teams. All four of their wins have been by one possession, ranging between a field goal overtime win over Seattle and an eight-point win over Denver. Detroit stinks and looked like a team that gave up prior to the bye, but this feels like a chance for a bounce-back. Detroit is not going to win this game, but they could get this ugly and keep it close.

