Opening Week 10 Saints vs. Titans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Saints felt the injury to quarterback Jameis Winston early as they were shocked at home by the Atlanta Falcons. The Titans take on the Los Angeles Rams as part of Week 9’s Sunday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Saints-Titans Week 10 matchup.

Saints vs. Titans

Re-opened point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Saints +120

Opening point spread: Titans -2.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Titans -140, Saints +120

Early pick: Saints +2.5

The Saints are looking to prove the old adage, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. They almost stormed back against the Falcons, but they struggled. On the other hand, the Titans need to figure out their identity without Derrick Henry. This is a rough game to handicap, but I think we see more of Taysom Hill and Sean Payton has shown he can sometimes gameplan decently around him. Personally, I say stay away from this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.