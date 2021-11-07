Opening Week 10 Bucs vs. Washington odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both of these teams are coming off a bye week so that should have helped them to get healthy. In their last game, the Buccaneers lost to the New Orleans Saints. The Washington Football Team have lost four games in a row and are in desperate need of a win to turn their season around.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bucs-Washington Week 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bucs -9.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Washington +310

Opening point spread: Bucs -7.5

Opening point total: 51

Early pick: TB -9.5

Both teams have had extra time to get healthy and to hopefully recharge. The Washington Football Team defense hasn’t looked like itself this season and they aren’t going to have an easy game this week. Tom Brady is going to look to get his team back in the win column and he has a solid career record coming off a loss. The Washington Football Team is going to have to play their best football to compete in this one, and even with the extra time, I don’t see them slowing down a pissed-off Brady. Bucs cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.