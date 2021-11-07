Opening Week 10 Vikings vs. Chargers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Vikings fell in overtime again, but this time it was to the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers came away with a win in a close game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Vikings-Chargers Week 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Vikings +135

Opening point spread: Chargers -3

Opening point total: 50.5

Early pick: LAC -2.5

The Vikings just aren’t good at closing games. Quarterback Kirk Cousins gets them right to the finish line and then they just fall short. The Chargers are starting to slip into what slowed down their offense last year which is not being able to set up the run to open up the passing game. If the Chargers can get Austin Ekeler to set the tone on the ground, Justin Herbert will have plenty of time to get Keenan Allen and Mike Williams the ball for effective offensive drives. I think they are able to do this with the Vikings regardless of last week’s outcome.

