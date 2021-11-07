Opening Week 10 Eagles vs. Broncos odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Eagles lost a close game against the Los Angeles Chargers this week as they couldn’t keep the Chargers from a last-second field goal. The Broncos rolled to a win against the Dallas Cowboys that was surprising, but showed there is still fight left in this team.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Eagles-Broncos Week 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Broncos -140, Eagles +120

Opening point spread: Broncos -1.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: DEN -2.5

This is going to be a frustrating game for bettors. There have been times where both of these teams have looked like they are the worst team in the league and others where they look like they can’t be beaten. The performance that the Broncos defense had last week is what is making me lean their way this week. Shutting down the Cowboys' offense is not an easy thing to do and the Broncos were up 34-0 at one point. I think their defense rides the momentum to shut down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles and they cover this spread.

