Opening Week 10 Chiefs vs. Raiders odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chiefs took advantage of the Green Bay Packers missing their MVP quarterback and escaped with a win this week. The Raiders went on the road and got shocked by the New York Giants and need a bounce-back win this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Chiefs-Raiders Week 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Raiders +130

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 53.5

Early pick: LV +2.5

Even though the Raiders are coming off a loss, they seem to always play the Chiefs close even when the Chiefs are playing well. Don’t let the box score this week fool you, the Chiefs are struggling to consistently put together good offensive drives and defensive stops. The Raiders could be primed for an upset in this one and I think they cover the spread and come away with the victory this week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.