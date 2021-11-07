Opening Week 10 Rams vs. 49ers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Rams take on the Tennessee Titans as part of Week 9’s Sunday Night Football. The 49ers couldn’t take advantage of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins being out for the Arizona Cardinals and took the divisional loss this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at theRams-49ers Week 10 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Rams -190, 49ers +160

Opening point spread: Rams -3

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: Rams -4.5

It’s tempting to get the 49ers in a bounce-back effort after an awful performance against the Cardinals, but Arizona hasn’t really shown any life against good teams. Maybe the 49ers stun LA, but it’s also possible they continue circling the drain and get thumped. I’m inclined toward the latter for now.

