Pick against the spread, over/under for Rockets vs. Warriors on Sunday

In one of the last couple of games to tip-off on Sunday night, the Houston Rockets will head to San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The young Rockets (1-8) suffered their seven-straight defeat on Saturday night as they fell 95-94 to the Denver Rockets. Houston had a chance to win despite Christian Wood, Jalen Green, and Kevin Porter Jr. combining for 27 points. However, reigning MVP center Nikola Jokic blocked Jae’Sean Tate at the rim in the waning moments in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors (7-1) won their third consecutive game on Friday night in a 126-85 rout over the New Orleans Pelicans. Golden State has won four out of the last five games and the last three games by double digits. Jordan Poole scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 6-of-9 shooting from three-point range. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Rockets vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -12.5

Usually, I stay away from games when the favorite is winning by 10 or more points. However, this game is different as Golden State is in a completely different class than Houston, which is running into a buzzsaw. The Warriors are 4-1 at the Chase Center this season and won their last three home games by an average of 28 points. Golden State has four players scoring in double figures led by Stephen Curry, who is averaging 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

The Rockets, however, have not won a single game on the road (0-6) this season. Houston has been listed as a double-digit underdogs multiple times this season. They’ve actually covered however, going 4-1 ATS in their last five games when the spread is greater than 10 points. I think there will be moments that they’ll keep it close. With this being the second game of a back-to-back for Houston, I think the Warriors obviously win and get the cover.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

Surprisingly, neither team has been profitable when it comes to the over this season. The Warriors’ over/under record is 1-7, while the Rockets’ over/under record is not that much better at 2-7. This should be a high-scoring game at Chase Center, but Golden State’s defense has been stellar, which should keep the under in play.

