Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Wizards Sunday

In one of four games tipping off at 6:00 p.m. ET in the association, the Milwaukee Bucks will head to the nation’s capital to play the Washington Wizards. The defending NBA champion Bucks (4-5) have lost four out of their last five games, which includes a 113-98 blowout loss at home on Friday night to the New York Knicks.

The Wizards (6-3) have been playing an exciting brand of basketball this under new head coach Wes Unseld Jr. Washington snapped their two-game losing streak on Friday night with a dominating 28-point win at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Bucks vs. Wizards, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +2

The Bucks enter tonight’s game as slight favorites (-2), despite not having Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Milwaukee has missed Middleton, who was an additional scoring threat along with Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. He has stepped up this season (14.0 PPG) for the Bucks, who acquired him in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Milwaukee has not fared well against the spread this season with a record of 1-4 in the last five games. However, the Bucks are a perfect 3-0 ATS this season when they are the road favorite. The Wizards have played great team ball under Unseld Jr. this season. Unlike last season when it was Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook carrying the scoring load.

This year, Washington is receiving contributions across the board from Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Beal. The Wizards being two-point underdogs make this a tempting play because they are 2-0 ATS when they are home underdogs. In their last three wins at the Verizon Center, Washington is averaging 117 points per game.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

The under has been a common trend in the league this season due to the new Wilson basketball and teams playing better defense. The Wizards’ over/under record is 4-6, while the Bucks’ over/record is sitting at 2-7. The point total has gone under in six of Milwaukee’s last six games this season. However, the over is undefeated at 5-0 in Washington’s last five games at home against Milwaukee.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.