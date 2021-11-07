Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets continue a West Coast road swing on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at STAPLES Center in L.A. The Hornets haven’t fared very well on the trip so far, losing the first two legs to the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. The Clips on the other hand, have won three in a row, including back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Hornets-Clippers on Sunday night.

Hornets vs. Clippers, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -6

Things just aren’t going well for the Hornets, so it’s difficult to trust them on a middling spread. Maybe if it were around 8-9 points they’re giving Charlotte, sure, but this is too few. The Hornets just allowed the Kangz to score 140 points. The Clippers don’t have the most offensively imposing roster, but Paul George should cook. PG is averaging around 28 points per game this season. The Clippers are 6th in points allowed per game and should be able to force a young Hornets team into plenty of mistakes.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

This is a tough number to pick. The lack of defense from Charlotte would suggest this should be high scoring, as the line suggests. The thing is, the Clippers play good enough defense to hold Charlotte to around 100 points. Can the Clips make up 120-130 points on their side to reach this number? LA has scored 104 points or fewer in four of the past five games.

