Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Raptors Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

By Jovan C. Alford
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In one of eight games in the Association on Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Nets (6-2) currently have a four-game winning streak after they defeated the Detroit Pistons, 96-90 on Friday night. Kevin Durant led the way with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while James Harden recorded a triple-double consisting of 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Brooklyn is in the midst of a six-game road trip that began on Friday night and will end next Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Raptors (6-4) saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Friday night as they lost 102-101 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. OG Anunoby, who is off to a great start, had 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the defeat. Toronto has played a majority of their games at home this season with a record of 2-4. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Nets vs. Raptors, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -3

Heading into Sunday’s afternoon game, the Nets are currently three point favorites over the Raptors. Brooklyn is 2-2 against the spread in their last four games, despite winning all four by a comfortable margin. The Nets should be at full strength as the only notable injury is Nic Claxton.

However, Brooklyn has struggled recently against Toronto as they are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. Additionally, the Nets are 1-13 straight against the Raptors on the road and 1-6 straight up in their last seven games vs. Toronto.

The Raptors are looking to bounce back after their tough loss to the Cavs the other night. Toronto is 4-2 ATS in their last six games, but have struggled at home with a 1-8 ATS in their last nine games at ScotiaBank Arena. With this being the first game of a back-to-back for Brooklyn, they would like get a win before heading to Chicago. Take the Nets and the points in what should be an exciting game.

Over/Under: Under 209.5

This season, the under has been very profitable between both squads. The Raptors’ over record is 4-6 As for the Nets, the over has not been good to them as they are a league-worst 1-8, tied with the Denver Nuggets. Furthermore, both the Raptors (100.4 ppg) and Nets (103.3 points per game) rank within the top-10 in scoring defense. If you don’t feel comfortable with the spread, then taking the under is your next best play.

