Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Raptors Sunday

In one of eight games in the Association on Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Nets (6-2) currently have a four-game winning streak after they defeated the Detroit Pistons, 96-90 on Friday night. Kevin Durant led the way with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while James Harden recorded a triple-double consisting of 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Brooklyn is in the midst of a six-game road trip that began on Friday night and will end next Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Raptors (6-4) saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Friday night as they lost 102-101 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. OG Anunoby, who is off to a great start, had 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the defeat. Toronto has played a majority of their games at home this season with a record of 2-4. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Nets vs. Raptors, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -3

Heading into Sunday’s afternoon game, the Nets are currently three point favorites over the Raptors. Brooklyn is 2-2 against the spread in their last four games, despite winning all four by a comfortable margin. The Nets should be at full strength as the only notable injury is Nic Claxton.

However, Brooklyn has struggled recently against Toronto as they are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. Additionally, the Nets are 1-13 straight against the Raptors on the road and 1-6 straight up in their last seven games vs. Toronto.

The Raptors are looking to bounce back after their tough loss to the Cavs the other night. Toronto is 4-2 ATS in their last six games, but have struggled at home with a 1-8 ATS in their last nine games at ScotiaBank Arena. With this being the first game of a back-to-back for Brooklyn, they would like get a win before heading to Chicago. Take the Nets and the points in what should be an exciting game.

Over/Under: Under 209.5

This season, the under has been very profitable between both squads. The Raptors’ over record is 4-6 As for the Nets, the over has not been good to them as they are a league-worst 1-8, tied with the Denver Nuggets. Furthermore, both the Raptors (100.4 ppg) and Nets (103.3 points per game) rank within the top-10 in scoring defense. If you don’t feel comfortable with the spread, then taking the under is your next best play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.