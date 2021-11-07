Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, November 7

We have a robust eight-game slate in association for Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Darius Bazley over 13.5 points (-110)

The 21-year-old forward has emerged as another valuable scoring option for the young Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Bazley is averaging 11.1 points per game on 38.8% shooting from the field.

In eight games played this season, he has only gone over 13.5 points four times, which does not inspire a lot of confidence in this pick. However, Bazley is coming off two good quality outings against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, where he scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Reggie Jackson over 3.5 rebounds (+110)

Another player prop bet that I absolutely love, which is currently at plus money is Reggie Jackson over 3.5 rebounds. The Clippers veteran point guard has continued to build off his performance last season, where he became a major factor in the postseason. This season, Jackson is averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game.

The 31-year-old point guard has gone over his prop bet in six out eight games played this season. Furthermore, in his last five games, Jackson is producing four rebounds per game in 36 minutes per game. If you are looking for a plus-money prop to feel good about, this is the one.

Harrison Barnes over 18.5 points (-110)

Barnes has been playing outstanding basketball this season for the Sacramento Kings. The 29-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 22.2 points and 9.6 rebonds per game. He is also shooting 48.8% from the field and a career-best 45.9% from three-point range on 6.8 attempts per game.

The former first round pick’s play is one of the main reasons why the Kings are 5-4 and ranked second in the league in scoring (113.2 points per game). Barnes has gone over 18.5 points in six out of nine games this season. He’ll be going up against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, who are allowing teams to shoot 38% from behind the arc this season. Barnes is averaging 18.6 points per game and shooting 39.3% from three in his last five games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.