How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is is in Arizona to close out the 2021 season. The Cup Series Championship will take place at Phoenix Raceway to crown the playoff champion. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

The biggest storyline of Sunday’s will be the championship. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex, Jr., and Denny Hamlin are the final four drivers standing in the playoff. One of 35 other drivers could win Sunday’s race, but these four are in the finals for a reason. Larson is a sizable favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +190. He won nine races this season, including four of the nine playoff races. He’s followed by Elliott (+300), Hamlin (+400), and Truex (+500). William Byron is the first non-Championship 4 driver in the odds at +1400.