What time is the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M’s Toyota,and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, lead the field to the green flag at the satrt of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on November 10, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The NASCAR season is officially coming to a close on Sunday, November 7th. The top circuit wraps things up with the Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 312 laps, which covers 318.864 of track. Last year, Chase Elliott won the race with a time of 2:47 and the year before Denny Hamlin won it with a time of 2:48. In 2018, the race went a more robust 3:10:20. Odds are pretty decent we come in at just under three hours.

This final race will determine the playoff champion. Kyle Larson has dominated the season with nine wins and has claimed the checkered flag in four of the nine playoff races. However, there will be three other drivers looking to make that all for naught. Chase Elliott, Martin Truex, Jr., and Denny Hamlin round out the Championship 4 for this race. One of a host of other drivers could win Sunday’s race, but expect one or more of these three to be in the mix for the checkered flag when the races comes to a close sometime around 6 p.m. ET.

Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +190. He’s followed by Elliott (+300), Hamlin (+400), and Truex (+500). The first non-Championship 4 driver in the odds is William Byron at +1400.

