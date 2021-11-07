Donovan Peoples-Jones injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: Peoples-Jones is expected to Odell Beckham Jr.’s place as a starter in today’s game despite being listed as questionable, per Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. People-Jones is dealing with a groin injury that’s been bothering him for the last two weeks. He was able to participate in practice for all three sessions this week, and signs are pointing toward him suiting up on Sunday. The Browns are on the road for an AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy football impact: Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin)

Peoples-Jones initially hurt his groin prior to the Browns’ Week 7 game, and he missed last week’s game as well. He is expected to play this week.

The Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week, so Peoples-Jones will once again slot into his starting spot opposite Jarvis Landry. The Browns have a very conservative passing game, but Peoples-Jones had a big day in his last outing. He caught four passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals.