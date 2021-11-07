Jonnu Smith injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Smith is dealing with a shoulder injury. He was a limited participant at practice all three days this week. The Patriots are on the road this week to take on the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff for that game is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

It’s the same story for Smith as it was last week. He was limited in practice in the lead up to New England’s Week 8 game against the Chargers, but he managed to play anyway. Smith had two catches on two targets for 13 yards in that game.

Smith’s production has been under a low ceiling all season. He’s only topped 50 yards in a single game once, and he’s scored just one touchdown all season. If Smith can’t play, fellow tight end Hunter Henry could see a little more work.