Robert Woods injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods is listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Woods is dealing with a foot injury. He missed practice on Wednesday—though that day he was listed with an ankle injury—and Thursday. He was able to get in a limited session on Friday. The Rams host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football this week.

Fantasy football impact: Robert Woods (Injury)

Woods had three catches on nine targets in last week’s game against the Texans. He turned those three catches into 35 yards and a touchdown, his second score in his last three games.

Woods is expected to play this week, despite the injury issue. If Woods is out, now or in the future, Van Jefferson would become a more intriguing option for fantasy football lineups. Cooper Kupp is still the clear No. 1 on that team, but if Woods were to sit, he might see a slight uptick in his already hefty workload.