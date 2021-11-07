Latavius Murray injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

It looks like the Baltimore Ravens will not have running back Latavius Murray for this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Murray is still dealing with an ankle injury that’s kept him sidelined since Week 6. He’s officially listed as doubtful on this week’s injury report, which technically gives him a chance to play this week, but it’s a slim one.

Fantasy football impact: Latavius Murray (ankle)

Murray’s injury status is a little confusing. It was reported earlier in the week that he would be out for this week’s game. However, when the official report came out on Friday afternoon, he was listed as doubtful. Either way, he should not be in fantasy football lineups this week.

Without Murray on the field in Week 7 (the Ravens were on a bye last week), they leaned on the committee, led by Le’Veon Bell. Devonta Freeman and Ty’Son Williams will likely get worked into the mix too, but the running game in Baltimore still goes through quarterback Lamar Jackson.