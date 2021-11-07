David Montgomery start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football to close out Week 9 and fantasy football managers face some drama. Bears running back David Montgomery has been on injured reserve since suffering a knee injury in Week 4. He avoided a season-ending injury but has been sidelined for just over a month.

The team activated Montgomery’s practice window this week. On Saturday, head coach Matt Nagy told the media that Montgomery has “looked really good” and Nagy thinks “there’s a really good chance, yes, of him being activated [for Monday].”

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

When healthy, Montgomery is a high floor start. He might lose some touches here and there, but he’s their primary back. However, this game creates some issues for fantasy roster decisions. We don’t know for sure if he will be active for MNF, and we won’t know until Monday. The team has until Monday afternoon to activate him off IR, so you won’t know on Sunday when you have to make the bulk of your roster decisions.

If you’ve got Khalil Herbert or are flexing a Bears receiver, you could wait and see. But if you have to make your decision on Sunday, Montgomery is not worth starting this week. There’s too much risk he’s not activated, or if he is, that he doesn’t get much of his normal workload.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Keep Montgomery on your bench for Week 9.