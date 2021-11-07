George Kittle start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been sorely missed from the lineup for the past month. The All-Pro weapon has been sidelined since Week 4 with a calf injury, leaving the injury-riddled team without one of their most dangerous options.

Kittle was finally activated from injured reserve on Saturday, making him eligible to play in the team’s Week 9 NFC West showdown with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. What are his prospects from a fantasy perspective for his long anticipated return.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle was last active in Week 4, catching four of 10 receptions for 40 yards in a 28-21 loss to Seattle. In four games, Kittle has a decent stat line of 19 receptions for 227 yards. We’ll see if he can actually find the end zone upon his return.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kittle is active and as long as he’s fully good to go, give him the start for this week.