Heisman Watch, Week 10: The unbeaten contenders stumble while a Buckeye keeps on clicking

Week 10 provided more chaos to the College Football Playoff race, which both Michigan State and Wake Forest seeing undefeated seasons come to an end. Baylor was also handed a deflating loss, while several teams simply had to grind through games to survive. Those results have impacted the Heisman race, which has started to truly narrow down to a short list.

Here’s a look at some of the contenders for the award after Week 10, and their odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryce Young QB, Alabama (+180)

Stock: Steady

Young was clinical in a 302-yard, two touchdown performance against LSU but Alabama as a whole was not sharp in this 20-14 win. That sort of game cannot happen in two weeks time when the Crimson Tide play Auburn, or there’s a chance the SEC title game and College Football Playoff won’t be on the schedule. Young is still the frontrunner, but he hasn’t delivered a true Heisman moment yet. Maybe the Iron Bowl is his time.

Stock: Steady

It was business as usual for Corral, who posted pedestrian numbers in a 27-14 win over Liberty. Ole Miss had some fun at Hugh Freeze’s expense before backtracking, but that was the only exciting part of this game. Corral was the trendy preseason Heisman pick and his early performances were truly fun to watch. It now seems like Ole Miss is simply angling for the best possible bowl game instead of truly going for big numbers.

Stock: Down

At one point in this contest, Hartman’s Heisman stock was through the stratosphere. The Demon Deacons were stomping on UNC and the quarterback was at the center of the action. All of a sudden, the Tar Heels stormed back to eventually grab a 58-55 win. UNC got some good luck but this was a crushing loss for Wake Forest and Hartman. The playoff is gone, and Hartman’s Heisman might be gone with it.

Stock: Down

It’s crazy how things can change in just one week. Walker was flying high after rushing for five touchdowns in a comeback win over Michigan, only to get the rug pulled out from underneath him by Purdue. The Boilermakers handled the Spartans convincingly, making Walker’s productive day somewhat moot. The running back is still in the race but he needs a monster outing and a win against Ohio State.

Stock: Up

Speaking of Ohio State, Stroud delivered yet another 400-yard performance in a gutsy win over Nebraska. The quarterback did commit some unnecessary turnovers but he’s staring to show why he was so highly rated entering the season. Ohio State still has games against both Michigan schools, which means at least two more chances for Stroud to wow the Heisman voters.

Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma (+)

Stock: Up

Being a bye week might be the best thing in college football this year. Williams avoided a setback and has some great games coming up with Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State. The Sooners are set up for a playoff run and Williams is at the center of it. He’s only going to play eight games counting the Big 12 title game but that might be enough to land in the front row of the Heisman ceremony this year.

