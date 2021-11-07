Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 9 inactives come in

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us and by the end of Monday night, we’ll be halfway through the new, extended regular season calendar. The Colts opened the week with a 45-30 win over the Jets on Thursday Night Football, and now we return for the main card of games.

Heading into the main slate for Week 9 Sunday, there are quite a few notable names that are questionable. The most significant players in question are the Cardinals’ duo of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Both sat out all three practices this week and are expected to test out their injuries in pre-game workouts. Considering they both do not play until 4:25 p.m. ET, this is not ideal for fantasy football managers.

There are a host of other injured players, but most are expected to play on Sunday. We’ve dropped in some relevant early reports down below from Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter, and Tom Pelissero to clarify where necessary. Most notably, 49ers tight end George Kittle is back but might be on a pitch count.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 9 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

A.J. Brown “should be fine today”

#Titans WR A.J. Brown, who missed Friday’s practice because of a knee issue, should be fine today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2021

Cowboys WRs look to be good to go

#Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and Amari Cooper (hamstring) -- both listed as questionable -- will play today against the #Broncos, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2021

George Kittle expected to be on a pitch count

49ers’ TE George Kittle, who returns Sunday from injured reserve after battling a calf injury, will be on a pitch count vs. the Cardinals and is expected to play roughly half the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell expected to play, but could be limited

49ers’ RB Elijah Mitchell (rib) and WR Deebo Samuel (calf), each listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. Cardinals, per sources. But team also uncertain how long each player will be able to go, and is hoping there are no setbacks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

#49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (rib) and WR Deebo Samuel (calf), both of whom were limited Thursday and Friday, should be able to play today, source said, barring a pre-game setback. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2021

Kyler Murray will test out his ankle in pre-game workouts before a decision is made

Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray, listed as questionable for today due to a sprained ankle, is expected to test his injury in pre-game warmups before Arizona makes a final decision on his status. Cardinals want to be careful. If Murray can’t start, Colt McCoy will. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

Cardinals are not optimistic about DeAndre Hopkins’ availability

Arizona doesn’t sound as optimistic that WR DeAndre Hopkins, who is listed as questionable due for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, will be able to play. But Cardinals also want to see Hopkins in pre-game warmups before making decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

Donovan Peoples-Jones expected to start in place of OBJ

With WR Odell Beckham Jr headed for waivers, #Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) is expected to take his place as a starter despite bieng questionable. Meanwhile, DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee) and CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) should be good, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2021

Rashod Bateman expected to play

Ravens’ WR Rashod Bateman, listed as questionable for Sunday with a groin injury, is expected to play vs. the Vikings, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

James Robinson will test out heel in pre-game, but Jaguars aren’t optimistic

Jaguars don’t sound optimistic that RB James Robinson will play Sunday due to the ankle injury that has him questionable, but they want to test him in pre-game warmups before making any decisions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, dealing with a heel injury and listed as questionable, will test his foot this morning to see if he can go, source said. Coach Urban Meyer described it as a “pain threshold” issue. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2021

Jets hopeful Sam Darnold hopeful he can at least backup and maybe start