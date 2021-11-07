 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 9 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 9 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo
DeAndre Hopkins #10 and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us and by the end of Monday night, we’ll be halfway through the new, extended regular season calendar. The Colts opened the week with a 45-30 win over the Jets on Thursday Night Football, and now we return for the main card of games.

Heading into the main slate for Week 9 Sunday, there are quite a few notable names that are questionable. The most significant players in question are the Cardinals’ duo of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Both sat out all three practices this week and are expected to test out their injuries in pre-game workouts. Considering they both do not play until 4:25 p.m. ET, this is not ideal for fantasy football managers.

There are a host of other injured players, but most are expected to play on Sunday. We’ve dropped in some relevant early reports down below from Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter, and Tom Pelissero to clarify where necessary. Most notably, 49ers tight end George Kittle is back but might be on a pitch count.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 9 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

A.J. Brown “should be fine today”

Cowboys WRs look to be good to go

George Kittle expected to be on a pitch count

Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell expected to play, but could be limited

Kyler Murray will test out his ankle in pre-game workouts before a decision is made

Cardinals are not optimistic about DeAndre Hopkins’ availability

Donovan Peoples-Jones expected to start in place of OBJ

Rashod Bateman expected to play

James Robinson will test out heel in pre-game, but Jaguars aren’t optimistic

Jets hopeful Sam Darnold hopeful he can at least backup and maybe start

