George Kittle injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

The San Francisco 49ers activated tight end George Kittle off injured reserve on Saturday and he will be available to the team in Week 9 when they play the Arizona Cardinals. The question for now is just how available he is.

Kittle went on IR after he injured his calf in Week 4. He returned this week and the team was optimistic earlier in the week he would be available on Sunday. He is expected to be active, but Adam Schefter is reporting he will be on a “pitch count ... and is expected to play roughly half the game.”

Fantasy football impact: George Kittle (calf)

It’s not entirely clear if this is potentially some gamesmanship and we end up seeing a normal dose of Kittle. Half a game of Kittle offers significant upside, but it is still a bit of a concern for those looking at other options at the tight end position.

The Cardinals give up the fewest fantasy points to tight ends, but if we knew Kittle was going to have a full workload, that really wouldn’t matter. You draft Kittle to start him and never remove him while healthy. Kittle playing half his snaps is a different story. If you have a strong alternative, you play him. If you don’t, you roll the dice with Kittle.