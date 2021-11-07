NFL picks, Week 9: Predicting every game against the spread

The NFL returns for Week 9, and by the close of Monday Night Football, we’ll be halfway through the 2021 NFL regular season. The new 17-game, 18-week schedule will take some getting used to, although really it will be the mid-January regular season football and mid-February Super Bowl that will be the weirdest parts of it.
The season can’t end soon enough for my run of picks. I had another 3-2 week for best bets, but I was 6-9 overall. It’s been a tough season thus far with a whole lot of sub-.500 performances.
We’re back with Week 9 picks, and hoping for something a little better. We’re leaning into some underdogs a bit more this weekend, including the Panthers, Vikings, Jaguars, Texans, Giants, and Bears. We’re even going to ride with Jordan Love and the Packers. My Jets pick to cover against the Colts didn’t pan out, so hopefully that’s not a sign of things to come.
All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.
Cowboys (-9.5) over Broncos
Panthers (+3.5) over Patriots
Jaguars (+14.5) over Bills
Rams (-7) over Titans
Bears (+6.5) over Steelers
Here are all my picks for Week 9.
Jets vs. Colts (-10.5): Jets — LOSS
Falcons vs. Saints (-6): Falcons
Broncos vs. Cowboys (-9.5): Cowboys
Patriots vs. Panthers (+3.5): Panthers
Vikings vs. Ravens (-6): Vikings
Browns vs. Bengals (-2): Bengals
Bills vs. Jaguars (+14.5): Jaguars
Texans vs. Dolphins (-5.5): Texans
Raiders vs. Giants (+3): Giants
Chargers vs. Eagles (+1): Chargers
Packers vs. Chiefs (-7.5): Packers
Cardinals vs. 49ers (-3.5): 49ers
Titans vs. Rams (-7): Rams
Bears vs. Steelers (-6.5): Bears
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.