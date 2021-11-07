NFL picks, Week 9: Predicting every game against the spread

The NFL returns for Week 9, and by the close of Monday Night Football, we’ll be halfway through the 2021 NFL regular season. The new 17-game, 18-week schedule will take some getting used to, although really it will be the mid-January regular season football and mid-February Super Bowl that will be the weirdest parts of it.

The season can’t end soon enough for my run of picks. I had another 3-2 week for best bets, but I was 6-9 overall. It’s been a tough season thus far with a whole lot of sub-.500 performances.

We’re back with Week 9 picks, and hoping for something a little better. We’re leaning into some underdogs a bit more this weekend, including the Panthers, Vikings, Jaguars, Texans, Giants, and Bears. We’re even going to ride with Jordan Love and the Packers. My Jets pick to cover against the Colts didn’t pan out, so hopefully that’s not a sign of things to come.

All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Cowboys (-9.5) over Broncos

Panthers (+3.5) over Patriots

Jaguars (+14.5) over Bills

Rams (-7) over Titans

Bears (+6.5) over Steelers

Here are all my picks for Week 9.

Jets vs. Colts (-10.5): Jets — LOSS

Falcons vs. Saints (-6): Falcons

Broncos vs. Cowboys (-9.5): Cowboys

Patriots vs. Panthers (+3.5): Panthers

Vikings vs. Ravens (-6): Vikings

Browns vs. Bengals (-2): Bengals

Bills vs. Jaguars (+14.5): Jaguars

Texans vs. Dolphins (-5.5): Texans

Raiders vs. Giants (+3): Giants

Chargers vs. Eagles (+1): Chargers

Packers vs. Chiefs (-7.5): Packers

Cardinals vs. 49ers (-3.5): 49ers

Titans vs. Rams (-7): Rams

Bears vs. Steelers (-6.5): Bears

