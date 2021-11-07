LA Marathon 2021: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Los Angeles Marathon is back! The race normally takes place in March, but COVID-19 resulted in a postponement to the fall. The race will run on Sunday, November 7. It runs the same day as the New York City Marathon this year, and while it’s lower profile, it should still be a good time.

Start time

The event is taking place on Sunday, November 7 and gets underway at 6:55 a.m. PT at Dodger Stadium. The gates to the stadium open at 3 a.m. for parking and those in wheelchairs begin the marathon at 6:30 a.m. Elite women begin at 6:45 and elite men and the full field start at 6:55 a.m.

How to watch

The marathon will be broadcast locally on KTLA Channel 5. Per the LA Times, the race will be streamed on KTLA.com internationally, the KTLA app on Apple TV, Roku, and Firestick in the U.S., at Facebook.com/LAMarathon and at YouTube.com/KTLA.

Course map

The course starts at Dodger Stadium and goes around the edge of downtown LA. It cuts northwest on Sunset Boulevard to Hollywood Boulevard. It cuts down to Rodeo Drive and toward Santa Monica before looping back to the finish line at Avenue of the Stars.

You can view a full map in here.

Who won the last race?

Last year, Ethiopian runner Bayelign Teshager won the men’s race with a time of 2:08:26 and Kenyan runner Margaret Muriuki won the women’s race with a time of 2:29:27. Americans Carlos Lopez and Madeleine Sargent won the Masters race. Spain’s Rafael Botello Jimenez and Brazil’s Vanessa Christina de Souza won the wheelchair race.