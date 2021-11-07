Drew Lock to miss Week 9 due to COVID-19, Brett Rypien will be Teddy Bridgewater’s backup

The Denver Broncos will be without backup quarterback Drew Lock in Week 9 due to COVID-19 protocols. On Sunday morning, the team formally ruled him out along with Noah Fant and Netane Muti.

The Broncos face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 with Teddy Bridgewater starting at quarterback. In Lock’s absence, Brett Rypien will serve as Bridgewater’s backup.

Losing the backup is never a good thing, but the bigger issue for the Broncos on Sunday is Fant’s absence. Albert Okwuegbunam was already questionable with a knee injury, but is expected to start in Fant’s absence.