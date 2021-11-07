Aaron Rodgers uncertain for Week 10, when can he return from COVID-19 list?

The Green Bay Packers placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the COVID-19/reserve list on Wednesday, November 3 after he tested positive. It was later revealed that Rodgers is unvaccinated, which meant he was immediately ruled out for Week 9 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Given the timing of his placement, his status for Week 10 is also up in the air.

Is it possible for Aaron Rodgers to play in Week 10 vs. Seahawks?

Had Rodgers been vaccinated, he would have been able to return to the facility once he had two negative COVID tests back-to-back with at least 24 hours between the first and second negative test. However, because Rodgers is not vaccinated, he has to quarantine for at least a 10-day period. He’ll be able to return after that 10-day period if asymptomatic.

Ten days from his placement would be next Saturday, November 13. That would get him back to the team the day before they play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. He could theoretically play, but he would be doing so having had no practice with the team outside of the Saturday walkthrough session. He can do virtual work with the team before then, but no in-person work

All of this is to say, he could play in Week 10, but it is unclear if he will play. Head coach Matt LaFleur will have media sessions after Sunday’s game against the chiefs, again on Monday, and at least a couple more times later in the week. It’s safe to say he’ll get questions about Rodgers at every session.