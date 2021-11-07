Fantasy football advice from experts to get your lineup ready for Week 9

Welcome to Week 9! 1 p.m. kickoffs are fast approaching, and so it’s time to figure out your lineups and roster questions for Week 9. The DK Nation Fantasy War Room is open until 1:00 p.m. ET today to answer all your traditional and DFS-specific fantasy football questions. It’s time to get your Week 9 lineup decisions sorted out, so drop your questions in here.
Check out the most recent fantasy football news to hep your start/sit decisions.
Today’s war room will feature fantasy analyst Chet Gresham answering questions. Drop in the comments with any questions you have to get ready for Week 9 fantasy football!
Registering to comment
How to post
Go down to the comments section below and post the question in the subject line. In the message portion, include a quick rundown of pertinent facts about your league and team. Leagues and teams vary, so include any important details about your roster and your league’s scoring system.
Loading comments...