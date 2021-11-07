NYC marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

The New York City Marathon returned on Sunday after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 race and we’re getting some notable history at the event. Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s race with a time of 2:22:39. This followed her gold-medal performance in Tokyo, which she won with a time of 2:27:20.

Jepchirchir finished five seconds ahead of Viola Cheptoo, edging out her countrymate on the final dash. Cheptoo finished with a time of 2:22:44 and Ethioian runner Ababel Yeshaneh finished third with a time of 2:22:52. Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel was the top-finishing American, finishing in fourth place with a new American course record of 2:24:36.

Kenya’s Albert Korir won the men’s race, improving on his 2019 second-place finish. He finished with a time of 2:08:22, adding NYC to a list of wins that includes marathons in Vienna in 2017 and Houston and Ottawa in 2019.

Moroccan runner Mohamed El Aaraby finished second with a time of 2:09:06 and Italian runner Eyob Faniel finished third with a time of 2:09:56. The top-finishing American was Elkanah Kibet, who finished fourth with a time of 2:11:15. Olympic silver-medalist Abdi Nageeye finished fifth with a time of 2:11:39.

In the earlier-finishing professional wheelchair division, Swiss racer Marcel Hug won the men’s race with a time of 1:31:24 and the top-finishing American was Daniel Romanchuk, who finished in third with a time of 1:38:22. Australian Madison de Rozario won the women’s race with a time of 1:51:01 and the top-finishing American was Tatyana McFadden, who finished in second with a time of 1:53:59.