 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NYC marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

The New York City Marathon ran once again, and we have some history among the winners and finishers.

By David Fucillo Updated
Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The New York City Marathon returned on Sunday after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 race and we’re getting some notable history at the event. Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s race with a time of 2:22:39. This followed her gold-medal performance in Tokyo, which she won with a time of 2:27:20.

Jepchirchir finished five seconds ahead of Viola Cheptoo, edging out her countrymate on the final dash. Cheptoo finished with a time of 2:22:44 and Ethioian runner Ababel Yeshaneh finished third with a time of 2:22:52. Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel was the top-finishing American, finishing in fourth place with a new American course record of 2:24:36.

Kenya’s Albert Korir won the men’s race, improving on his 2019 second-place finish. He finished with a time of 2:08:22, adding NYC to a list of wins that includes marathons in Vienna in 2017 and Houston and Ottawa in 2019.

Moroccan runner Mohamed El Aaraby finished second with a time of 2:09:06 and Italian runner Eyob Faniel finished third with a time of 2:09:56. The top-finishing American was Elkanah Kibet, who finished fourth with a time of 2:11:15. Olympic silver-medalist Abdi Nageeye finished fifth with a time of 2:11:39.

In the earlier-finishing professional wheelchair division, Swiss racer Marcel Hug won the men’s race with a time of 1:31:24 and the top-finishing American was Daniel Romanchuk, who finished in third with a time of 1:38:22. Australian Madison de Rozario won the women’s race with a time of 1:51:01 and the top-finishing American was Tatyana McFadden, who finished in second with a time of 1:53:59.

More From DraftKings Nation