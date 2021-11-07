LA marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

The Los Angeles Marathon took place in an unexpected time this year, running on November 7th alongside the New York City Marathon. The LA Marathon normally runs in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back nearly eight months. Regardless, the race ran Sunday and we’ve got winners!

American John Korir won the men’s race with a time of 2:12:48. The win is a great redemption story for Korir after he lost the 2019 LA Marathon in the final 150 meters. Countrymate Elisha Barno passed Korir with 150 meters to go for the closest finish in race history. He beat Korir by seven seconds.

Korir dominated the field, winning the race by over five minutes. Second-place finisher Edwin Kimutai of Kenya finished the race with a time of 2:18:01 and third-place finisher Amanuel Mesel Tikue of the USA finished with a time of 2:18:18.

British runner Natash Cockram won the women’s race with a time of 2:33:17. Kenya’s Antonina Kwambai finished second with a time of 2:37:35. Americans Nina Zarina and Kayla Grahn finished third and fourth with times of 2:37:36 and 2:48:26, respectively.