Colt McCoy start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Colt McCoy will likely be starting under center for the Arizona Cardinals when they play San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET. MVP candidate Kyler Murray sprained his ankle before the Cardinals bye and will not play on Sunday unless he “does something miraculous” in pre-game warmups, per Jay Glazer.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Colt McCoy

With McCoy getting the start against the Niners that changes the entire complexity of the Cardinals’ offense. The veteran quarterback will not be asked to pass the ball a lot, which means we could see both James Conner and Chase Edmonds receive a good amount of carries.

The last time McCoy started in a regular season was back in Week 15 last season for the New York Giants. The veteran quarterback completed 19-of-31 passes for 221 yards against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Niners defense might be missing a couple of players, but they will still give McCoy and the Cardinals’ offense some issues. McCoy should not start in fantasy.