F1 results: Max Verstappen cruises to victory at 2021 Mexican Grand Prix

It was a dominating day for Max Verstappen at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday. The Belgian-Dutch driver captured the lead from pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas on the first lap and aside from a pit stop, effectively led the rest of the way.

Verstappen came into Sunday’s race as a slim favorite against Lewis Hamilton at DraftKings Sportsbook. Entering the race, Bottas had the pole, Hamilton started in the second spot and Verstappen was in the third spot. However, Bottas spun in the early going and shuffled back near the back of the field. He worked his way back up the leaderboard, but never really had a chance in this one.

The more interesting competition was the battle for second place. Lewis Hamilton claimed second and Sergio Pérez took third in front of his home country fans. Hamilton was -360 to secure a podium finish while Pérez was +150. It was a long distance from there for the rest of the field as this was a three-driver race most of the day.

If you wanted to bet on which driver outside of the Mercedes and Red Bull teams would finish best, Pierre Gasly finished in fourth place. He led non-Mercedes and Red Bull drivers in odds to finish tops at +135.

Verstappen won the race by a shade over 16 seconds. Over eight seconds for the winner was favored at -150 odds.